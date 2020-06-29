SEVENTEEN Earns Title Of “Million Vendor” With Impressive 1st-Week Sales Of “Heng:garæ”

SEVENTEEN is celebrating a tremendous achievement by incomes the title of “million vendor” with their newest comeback!

Aaccording to Hanteo Chart on June 29, the group bought 1,097,891 copies of their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” of their first week from June 22 to June 28. Not solely did they high Hanteo’s weekly charts, however they’ve additionally set a private document for the very best first-week gross sales and have earned the title of “million vendor.” The mini album is now the album with the second highest first-week gross sales in 2020 and the third highest first-week gross sales for Ok-pop total.

The present high 5 of first-week album gross sales are as follows:

BTS “Map of the Soul: 7” (2020) – 3,378,633 BTS “Map of the Soul: Persona” (2019) – 2,130,480 SEVENTEEN “Heng:garæ” (2020) – 1,097,891 BTS “Love Your self: Tear” (2018) – 1,003,524 BTS “Love Your self: Reply” (2018) – 868,052

Anticipation was excessive for this mini album even earlier than its launch as inventory pre-orders (the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch) had surpassed 1.06 million albums by June 12. The group then went on to interrupt their earlier document for first-week gross sales of 700,863 copies in simply 4 days.

SEVENTEEN’s newest title observe “Left & Proper” has not solely topped Korean music streaming charts, however it additionally topped the iTunes High Albums charts in 27 areas as properly.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN on the superb achievement and don’t overlook to observe the music video for “Left & Proper” for those who haven’t already!

