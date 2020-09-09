SEVENTEEN Grabs No. 1 On Oricon’s Daily Albums Chart With “24H”

SEVENTEEN is reigning over Oricon’s every day albums chart!

On September 9, SEVENTEEN launched their second Japanese mini album “24H,” with a title observe of the identical identify. It additionally contains Japanese variations of the vocal unit’s “Pinwheel,” efficiency unit’s “247,” hip hop unit’s “Chilli,” and the music “Collectively” off their seventh Korean mini album “Heng:garæ.”

The Oricon every day albums chart for September eight contains “24H” on the high, with estimated gross sales of 193,829.

SEVENTEEN will make their first ever look on the Japanese music present “Music Station” on September 11.

Watch SEVENTEEN’s “24H” MV beneath!

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!