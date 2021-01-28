SEVENTEEN Reflects On Their Popular Web Variety Show “Going SEVENTEEN” And Its Return In 2021

SEVENTEEN took half in an interview to speak about their unique internet selection present “Going SEVENTEEN”!

“Going SEVENTEEN 2020” launched its last episode on January 18, and the present has gathered 100 million views in complete with all episodes mixed.

The theme of every episode of the present was derived from concepts pitched by the members of SEVENTEEN, and the member who got here up with the thought was the host for that exact episode. The members’ humor and enjoyable chemistry with one another attracted each followers (referred to as Carats) and non-fans of the group to observe the present and stay up for every subsequent episode. Regardless that “Going SEVENTEEN 2020” has come to an finish, there isn’t a should be unhappy as a brand new “Going SEVENTEEN” will start on March 3.

Jeonghan shared, “In ‘Going SEVENTEEN 2020,’ the entire members did a very good job of making ready the content material they needed to attempt to confirmed it to Carats. In 2021, we are going to put together extra enjoyable content material.” S.Coups added, “We are going to work more durable to movie in 2021. Please stay up for it.”

Requested how they felt about collaborating in a present that displays their very own concepts, Dino mentioned, “The ‘Going SEVENTEEN 2020’ manufacturing workforce has very superb sense. It was unbelievable how they gave form to an concept, and greater than something, it was much more enjoyable as a result of our concepts had been mirrored. I believe that’s why many individuals associated to us and laughed, and it’s grow to be a reminiscence we won’t be able to overlook.”

Speaking about his episode “MYSTERY MYSTERY,” DK commented with laughter, “First, I’m so sorry. If I get the prospect to be the host once more, I believe I might do a greater job, however I don’t know if the producer will give me the chance. Haha. There was a little bit of stress as a result of ‘MYSTERY MYSTERY’ marked the beginning of ‘Going SEVENTEEN 2020,’ but it surely was a really good reminiscence for me. Subsequent time, I believe it will even be enjoyable to have a bigger-scale ‘MYSTERY MYSTERY,’ though I don’t know if I’ll be given the prospect. ‘MYSTERY MYSTERY’ was very enjoyable.”

Hoshi picked DK because the member whose abilities shocked him as they had been filming the present. He defined, “I’m envious of and amazed by his instinctive selection abilities and vivid power. I need to be humorous too.” Joshua selected Jun, sharing, “In ‘MOUSEBUSTERS,’ I believe it was superb how he lied about his means. I didn’t anticipate it, and I’m shocked that I believed it.”

Relating to what they realized about themselves by way of “Going SEVENTEEN 2020,” Woozi commented, “I realized that I can snigger this a lot whereas filming.” Mingyu shared, “I discovered that I actually take pleasure in difficult myself to one thing. However I actually can’t do the bungee bounce.”

As for the second they laughed essentially the most, The8 selected their “TTT” episode, and Wonwoo picked the half in “The Tag” the place Mingyu and Seungkwan used one another as bait and ran away.

Lastly, the members shared a phrase for international viewers of the present. “I used to be very pleased to have been in a position to give laughter to Carats everywhere in the world by way of our ‘Going SEVENTEEN 2020’ content material. We SEVENTEEN are making ready not solely music and performances, but additionally filming numerous content material. Please present a number of anticipation and love for the brand new ‘Going SEVENTEEN’ that may newly return on March 3,” Seungkwan expressed.

Vernon mentioned in English, “Thanks to your love,” and Jun shared, “Thanks a lot for having fun with our content material, and we are going to work more durable sooner or later.”

