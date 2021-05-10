SEVENTEEN Reported To Make June Comeback + Pledis Comments

SEVENTEEN’s comeback may be coming soon!

On May 10, Ilgan Sports reported that SEVENTEEN is working on making the final touches on their new album with an aim to make a comeback in June.

A source from Pledis Entertainment stated in response, “SEVENTEEN’s comeback date has not been decided, and we will release an official announcement once the schedule is finalized.”

If SEVENTEEN makes their comeback in June as reported, the group will be returning for the first time in eight months since the special album “; [Semicolon]” and title track “HOME;RUN” released last October. In Japan, SEVENTEEN released their third single “Not Alone” this April.

Source (1) (2)