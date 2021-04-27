SEVENTEEN Rises To No. 1 On Oricon’s Weekly Top Singles Chart With “Not Alone”

SEVENTEEN’s latest single “Not Alone” is continuing to sweep the charts!

On April 21, SEVENTEEN released their third Japanese single album “Not Alone.” The group placed No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly top singles chart (dated May 3) after recording a total of 314,765 album sales in the first week.

After topping Oricon’s weekly chart with their second Japanese single “Fallin’ Flower” last year, this is the second time in a row that SEVENTEEN has topped the weekly top singles chart with a Japanese single and with over 300,000 album sales. Along with their first Japanese single “Happy Ending,” this is also the third consecutive single release to surpass 200,000 in album sales, which is a first for a foreign male artist.

Furthermore, “Not Alone” has swept top spots on various music streaming sites in Japan, and it has placed No. 1 on Oricon’s daily singles chart for six consecutive days.

S.Coups shared, “We sincerely thank everyone who has supported us, including Carats (SEVENTEEN’s official fan club) of course. Every moment we spend together with Carats is a moment in SEVENTEEN’s precious youth, and I’m proud and happy above all to be able to decorate a page of our youth together with a record like this. I hope to continue to spend our youth like this together with Carats.”

SEVENTEEN will host a special talk show and “SEVENTEEN 2021 Japan Special Fan Meeting ‘Hare’” on April 27.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

