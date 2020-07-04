SEVENTEEN Shares Future Aspiration And Thoughts On Earning “Million Vendor” Title

SEVENTEEN just lately participated in a photograph shoot and interview with the journal of life and elegance channel “MonoTube.”

The photograph shoot mirrored the vibrant power of the 13 members as they posed in opposition to stable backdrops. The black-and-white images notably exude their dynamic maturity as idols who’ve been within the trade for 5 years now.

Throughout the interview, SEVENTEEN talked about incomes the title of “million vendor” with their latest album seventh mini album “Heng:garæ.” They commented, “We’re so grateful, and it’s an honor. Any more, our aim is to go far. We have to study one thing throughout our lengthy journey, and we predict all of the members are on the identical web page.”

SEVENTEEN’s full interview and photograph unfold are out there within the July difficulty of “MonoTube.”

Try the music video for his or her title observe “Left & Proper” right here!

Supply (1)