SEVENTEEN Takes 4th Win For “HOME;RUN” On “Inkigayo”

SBS’s “Inkigayo” has introduced the winner of the week!

The “Inkigayo” broadcast was canceled on November 1 as a result of dwell protection of a baseball recreation that was scheduled in its time slot.

SBS launched the “Inkigayo” chart rankings for the week on the present’s official web site. SEVENTEEN’s “HOME;RUN” grabbed first place with 6,889 factors. Im Chang Jung’s Love Ought to Not Be Harsh On You” got here in second with 6,382 factors, and third place went to MAMAMOO’s “Dingga,” with 4,726 factors.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

