General News

SEVENTEEN Takes 4th Win For “HOME;RUN” On “Inkigayo”

November 2, 2020
1 Min Read

SBS’s “Inkigayo” has introduced the winner of the week!

The “Inkigayo” broadcast was canceled on November 1 as a result of dwell protection of a baseball recreation that was scheduled in its time slot.

SBS launched the “Inkigayo” chart rankings for the week on the present’s official web site. SEVENTEEN’s “HOME;RUN” grabbed first place with 6,889 factors. Im Chang Jung’s Love Ought to Not Be Harsh On You” got here in second with 6,382 factors, and third place went to MAMAMOO’s “Dingga,” with 4,726 factors.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Watch final week’s episode of “Inkigayo” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.