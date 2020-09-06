SEVENTEEN To Make 1st-Ever Appearance On Japan’s “Music Station”

SEVENTEEN will likely be acting on the favored Japanese music present “Music Station”!

On September 11 native time, SEVENTEEN will seem on TV Asahi’s “Music Station” for the very first time since their debut. The group will likely be performing “24H,” the title observe of their upcoming Japanese mini album of the identical title.

Forward of the mini album’s launch on September 9, SEVENTEEN dropped their new title observe and its accompanying music video on August 24—and as quickly because it was launched, the music instantly shot to the highest of Japan’s Line Music realtime chart.

The upcoming episode of “Music Station” that includes SEVENTEEN will air on September 11 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, try SEVENTEEN’s new music video for “24H” beneath!

