SEVENTEEN To Perform At Japan’s Famous Year-End “2020 FNS Music Competition”

SEVENTEEN might be taking the stage at Japan’s “2020 FNS Music Competition”!

On December 3, Pledis Leisure formally introduced that the group can be performing their newest title observe “HOME;RUN” on the well-known Japanese year-end music present.

Again in August, SEVENTEEN additionally attended Fuji TV’s “2020 Summer time FNS Music Competition,” the place they carried out their Japanese title observe “24H.”

SEVENTEEN has been having fun with quite a lot of success in Japan this yr: their Japanese single “Fallin’ Flower” went double platinum in Might and broke information because it topped the Oricon charts—and with their newest Japanese mini album “24H,” the group just lately grew to become the primary overseas male artist in historical past to have 4 consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on the Oricon weekly chart.

Fuji TV’s “2020 FNS Music Competition” will air on December 9.

