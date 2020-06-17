General News

SEVENTEEN To Premiere New Mini Album “Heng:garæ” Through Mnet Comeback Show

June 17, 2020
SEVENTEEN shall be making a giant return as they premiere their new tracks by an Mnet comeback present!

On June 16, Mnet introduced by a teaser that SEVENTEEN shall be holding their very own comeback present for his or her upcoming seventh mini album “Heng:garæ.”

The present airs on June 22 at 7 p.m. KST, solely an hour after their album drops. It is going to be broadcast concurrently around the globe through Mnet in addition to the digital channels of Mnet Kpop, Mnet Official, M2, and Stone Music.

With their comeback on the way in which subsequent week, SEVENTEEN broke their private report by reaching over 1 million inventory pre-orders for the album.

Take a look at SEVENTEEN’s comeback teasers right here!

