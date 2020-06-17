SEVENTEEN To Premiere New Mini Album “Heng:garæ” Through Mnet Comeback Show

SEVENTEEN shall be making a giant return as they premiere their new tracks by an Mnet comeback present!

On June 16, Mnet introduced by a teaser that SEVENTEEN shall be holding their very own comeback present for his or her upcoming seventh mini album “Heng:garæ.”

The present airs on June 22 at 7 p.m. KST, solely an hour after their album drops. It is going to be broadcast concurrently around the globe through Mnet in addition to the digital channels of Mnet Kpop, Mnet Official, M2, and Stone Music.

[SEVENTEEN COMEBACK SHOW : 헹가래] Teaser 6월 22일 월요일 저녁 7시 Mnet 방송

Mnet(KPOP, Official) / M2 / Stone Music 디지털 채널 글로벌 동시방송#세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN #헹가래 #HENGGARAE pic.twitter.com/qp2HQlxzvi — Mnet (@MnetKR) June 16, 2020

With their comeback on the way in which subsequent week, SEVENTEEN broke their private report by reaching over 1 million inventory pre-orders for the album.

