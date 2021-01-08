SEVENTEEN To Reportedly Perform On “The Kelly Clarkson Present” Next Week

In response to a report by Headline Planet, SEVENTEEN will be a musical visitor on “The Kelly Clarkson Present” subsequent week!

The outlet studies that SEVENTEEN is scheduled to carry out on the January 13 episode of the daytime speak present, with the printed additionally together with appearances by Amanda Seyfried and Sarah Hyland.

The group wowed with a efficiency of “HOME;RUN” on “The Late Late Present With James Corden” on January 6, they usually’re collaborating within the thirty fifth Golden Disc Awards this weekend.

