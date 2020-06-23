SEVENTEEN Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide With “Heng:garæ”

SEVENTEEN is taking up iTunes charts around the globe!

On June 22 at 6 p.m. KST, SEVENTEEN launched their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” with their title observe “Left & Proper.”

Following the album’s launch, SEVENTEEN ranked No. 1 on iTunes High Albums charts in 27 areas around the globe together with Brazil, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, and extra. The album additionally landed within the high 5 spot in 36 areas.

Along with topping iTunes charts, SEVENTEEN additionally swept varied on-line music charts domestically and abroad with their new launch. The album additionally surpassed 1.06 million inventory pre-orders, and in keeping with Hanteo Chart, the album recorded over 500,000 copies offered inside two days.

Not too long ago, SEVENTEEN wrapped up their Mnet comeback present with thrilling performances from their new album.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

