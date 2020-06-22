SEVENTEEN Ups Anticipation For Upcoming Album “Heng:garæ” With Audio Preview And Comments From Members

There’s solely in the future left till SEVENTEEN makes their extremely anticipated comeback!

SEVENTEEN is ready to launch their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ,” that includes the energetic title monitor “Left & Proper,” on June 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

Forward of their album launch, the group is already drawing consideration for breaking their private file with over 1.06 million inventory pre-orders for the brand new album.

Within the album, SEVENTEEN will break free from the concern expressed of their third full album “An Ode” and take their goals with them as they press on to a brand new world. “Heng:garæ” expresses the willpower to climb to the highest utilizing one’s personal energy when one is unable to seek out solutions among the many countless worries and confusion of youth.

S.Coups, the chief of the group, commented, “After not selling for therefore lengthy, we poured our all the pieces into this album. Due to that, I’m feeling much more nervous and excited. I hope that every one the youth on the market who’re going through challenges and scuffling with worries can acquire energy after listening to our album.”

Along with the title monitor “Left & Proper,” the album will painting SEVENTEEN’s personal tackle their youthful days by a complete of six tracks together with “Fearless,” “I Want,” “My My,” “Kidult,” and “Collectively.”

Beforehand, the group launched a spotlight medley in addition to two MV teasers “Left & Proper.” The monitor is ready to be a memorable one as even the quick snippet of the tune rings in listeners’ ears. “Left & Proper” takes a contemporary strategy to the hip hop sound of the 2000s. Member Woozi participated in composing and producing the tune, and member Vernon additionally participated in writing the lyrics.

In response to SEVENTEEN, everybody will have the ability to observe alongside to and benefit from the choreography for the title monitor. The group raised anticipation for his or her efficiency, saying, “The efficiency is one which exhibits off our distinctive chemistry. You’ll smile unknowingly while you see it. It’s an pleasant efficiency.”

Member DK added, “Our followers will need to have waited for such a very long time, so we wished to shortly present them our new songs and performances. Comebacks are at all times nerve wracking and thrilling. With this comeback as properly, I hope we can provide energy to a large number of individuals.”

Forward of the album launch, SEVENTEEN will maintain a press showcase on June 22 at four p.m. KST. Afterwards, the group will premiere their new tracks by a comeback present on Mnet on June 22 at 7 p.m. KST.

On June 21 at 6 p.m. KST, the group additionally launched a portion of “Left & Proper” on TikTok. Take heed to the snippet under:

@seventeen_l0ve ♬ Left & Proper – SEVENTEEN

Supply (1)