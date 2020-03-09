Seventeen-Year-Old Power-Lifter Struggling To Get Support

Seventeen-year-old power-lifter Aditi Bairagi is aggressively pumping iron to actualize her dream of developing the country proud on the Asian Supplied Powerlifting Championship in Indonesia in May 2020.
1 hour in the past
Sports activities
Go away a remark
Seventeen-year-old power-lifter Aditi Bairagi is aggressively pumping iron to actualize her dream of developing the country proud on the Asian Supplied Powerlifting Championship in Indonesia in May 2020.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment