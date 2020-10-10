SEVENTEEN’s “24H” Goes Platinum In Japan

SEVENTEEN’s “24H” has now been licensed platinum in Japan!

On October 9, the Recording Business Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ) introduced its certifications for the month of September. The record contains the brand new platinum certification for SEVENTEEN’s second Japanese mini album “24H,” which got here out on September 9.

SEVENTEEN’s “24H,” together with a title monitor of the identical title, options Japanese variations of the vocal unit’s “Pinwheel,” efficiency unit’s “247,” hip hop unit’s “Chilli,” and the track “Collectively” from their seventh Korean mini album “Heng:garæ.”

A platinum certification from the RIAJ is given to albums and singles that exceed 250,000 copies in cumulative internet shipments.

SEVENTEEN is presently gearing up for a Korean comeback on October 19 with the particular album “; [Semicolon].”

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

