General News

SEVENTEEN’s “24H” Goes Platinum In Japan

October 10, 2020
1 Min Read

SEVENTEEN’s “24H” has now been licensed platinum in Japan!

On October 9, the Recording Business Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ) introduced its certifications for the month of September. The record contains the brand new platinum certification for SEVENTEEN’s second Japanese mini album “24H,” which got here out on September 9.

SEVENTEEN’s “24H,” together with a title monitor of the identical title, options Japanese variations of the vocal unit’s “Pinwheel,” efficiency unit’s “247,” hip hop unit’s “Chilli,” and the track “Collectively” from their seventh Korean mini album “Heng:garæ.”

A platinum certification from the RIAJ is given to albums and singles that exceed 250,000 copies in cumulative internet shipments.

SEVENTEEN is presently gearing up for a Korean comeback on October 19 with the particular album “; [Semicolon].”

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.