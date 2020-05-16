SEVENTEEN’s “Fallin’ Flower” Goes Double Platinum In Japan + BTS’s “Converse Your self” Concert DVD Goes Gold

SEVENTEEN’s single “Fallin’ Flower” is already double platinum in Japan, whereas BTS’s newest live performance DVD has reached gold certification!

The Recording Trade Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ) has now introduced its certifications for the month of April.

SEVENTEEN’s second Japanese single “Fallin’ Flower” has reached double platinum standing, which implies it surpassed 500,000 shipments. The only got here out on April 1 and topped Oricon’s every day and weekly charts.

In the meantime, BTS’s newest Japanese live performance DVD “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ – JAPAN EDITION” has achieved gold standing after reaching 100,000 shipments. The DVD got here out on April 15 and options footage from the group’s “Love Your self: Converse Your self” stadium world tour.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN and BTS!