SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi Announces Mixtape Release Next Month

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi has introduced that he might be releasing a mixtape!

On March 26 at 10:10 p.m. KST, he took followers without warning by dropping a teaser for his upcoming mixtape, “SPIDER,” which is about to be launched on April 2 at 6 p.m. KST.

Though numerous members and groups in SEVENTEEN have launched mixtape tracks earlier than, this might be Hoshi’s first time releasing a mixtape.

SEVENTEEN can be scheduled to carry out their 2019 single “HIT” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” on April 1 native time.