SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi Donates Scholarship To Alma Mater

It was revealed that SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi made a donation to his alma mater!

On October 29, a supply from Maseok Excessive College in Gyeonggi Province shared, “Hoshi donated 23.1 million received (roughly $20,370) as scholarship for the varsity’s college students.”

Hoshi’s mother and father delivered the donation in his stead, and so they said, “It wasn’t straightforward for our son to finish his schooling as a result of we weren’t properly off. Due to the consideration proven by the principal and his house room trainer, he was capable of graduate and obtain his goals. Hoshi has requested for his donation for use to assist college students in households which can be struggling financially in order that they will obtain their goals.” Hoshi reportedly additionally gave signed SEVENTEEN CDs to members of the highschool’s dance membership as presents.

Maseok Excessive College’s principal Kim Byung San stated, “Hoshi has always been donating quietly with out making it public. We hope that Hoshi’s honest donation might be made extensively recognized and have a optimistic affect on the scholars.”

In the meantime, SEVENTEEN made a comeback not too long ago with their particular album “; [Semicolon]” and the title monitor “HOME;RUN.” The group acquired the Prime Minister’s Commendation on the 2020 Korean In style Tradition & Arts Awards.

