SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, Jun, DK, And Joshua Pick Memorable Moments Of Their Profession, When The Group Feels Most Related, And More

The newest challenge of Elle Journal options SEVENTEEN’s Jun, Hoshi, DK, and Joshua!

The interviewer talked about Jun’s love for images, noting that he persistently took pictures even whereas he was on set. He defined, “That is my approach of conserving a report of life. I take them often whereas working and whereas taking part in so I can treasure them like a diary. I add the good pictures onto Twitter or Weibo to share with our followers Carats. If I attempt to write one thing, there’s lots to consider so I select to add photos.”

When requested about his happiest second just lately, Jun picked SEVENTEEN’s on-line fan assembly. He defined, “Because of our efficiency of ‘Let Me Hear You Say,’ we had been capable of showcase our choreography by means of the display and meet with Carats for the primary time in awhile so I used to be actually comfortable. Though we couldn’t meet in individual, I gained plenty of power from that alone.”

Regardless of the chaos of getting 13 members in a single group, Jun additionally spoke about what he enjoys about having so many members. He shared, “There’s not a single second to be bored. I additionally like that we’re all the time in an atmosphere the place we will undertake new worlds and views. The8 enjoys consuming tea and has just lately gotten into meditation, so every time I’m bored I wish to knock on his door room.”

Hoshi is well-known for his love of tigers, which has a relation to his stage title. Hoshi is brief for “the attitude of a tiger,” and he defined, “As I started selling as Hoshi, I gained an curiosity in tigers. The extra I researched them, the extra I discovered about what courageous and intense creatures they’re. I do like my delivery title Kwon Quickly Younger, however because the efficiency group chief, I do suppose Hoshi undoubtedly fits me higher.”

He additionally described his current dance video with choreographer Jemma Lee as a brand new problem and picked songwriting as his subsequent problem. “I’m studying songwriting from Woozi,” Hoshi shared. “If you consider it, it’s unbelievable luck {that a} member in my group is an incredible songwriter who has quite a few hit songs. As soon as our actions are completed for the day and all of the members return to the dorm, we watch Woozi return to the studio and we are saying, ‘He lives so diligently, Woozi has to do nicely.’”

Originally of SEVENTEEN’s documentary “Hit the Highway,” Hoshi commented, “Even when it’s exhausting, I’ve to smile on stage.” Hoshi defined, “I assumed I must begin off actually impressively so I pretended to act very critical. Nevertheless, it’s true. There’s a salad store I like but when the style is just a bit completely different, I’ll go, ‘Huh?’ and be upset. Since there are expectations, there’s additionally disappointment, and I’m certain our Carats hearts are so nice that they can not even be in comparison with the best way I like my salad. That is the rationale why I work exhausting to point out a constant picture.”

DK spoke about his most memorable efficiency, choosing the showcase stage of “Smile Flower” off their third mini album “Going Seventeen.” “On the time, I used to be experiencing a little bit of a hunch,” DK defined. “The second I heard the voices of our Carats calling out our names to the music, I cried feeling very apologetic. Since there are such a lot of folks supporting me, I assumed that I couldn’t really feel upset and exhausted so simply. After that, this music turned my ‘tear jerker.’”

After just lately dropping their particular album “Semicolon,” DK talked about what he wished to convey with this challenge. He shared, “It’s a continuation of our final mini album ‘Heng:garæ,’ which conveyed our assist to younger adults. We wished to inform younger adults that after coping with such exhausting instances, it’s okay to take a relaxation. We’re additionally doing it in SEVENTEEN’s particular approach, ensuring to not overlook humor and enjoyable even whereas sending a message of consolation.”

He spoke additional about what younger maturity means to him, merely stating, “SEVENTEEN.” He elaborated, “From our trainee days to now, we’ve spent practically 10 years so shut collectively, experiencing each the toughest and happiest moments collectively. That’s why so long as I’m in SEVENTEEN, it seems like younger maturity. It’s a typical reply however I’m so comfortable that I’ve met individuals who permit me to say this.”

As a result of he grew up in Los Angeles, California, Joshua has naturally turn into one of many SEVENTEEN members in command of talking English. Relating to the stress of this, Joshua shared, “At first, there was undoubtedly that stress of getting to provide a very good reply. Nevertheless, after seeing my members work so exhausting to memorize a phrase or ask me and Vernon issues they don’t know, I step by step turned far more snug.”