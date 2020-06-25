SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi Talks About The Meaningful Gift He Gave His Parents

On the June 24 episode of MBC’s “Radio Star,” Park Jin Hee, Kim Na Younger, Ji Sang Ryul, and SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi appeared as friends.

In the course of the present, Hoshi talked in regards to the donation he had made towards COVID-19 aid efforts, his recollections as a trainee, the present he just lately gave his dad and mom, and extra.

Earlier this yr, Hoshi was revealed to have donated 50 million received (about $41,500) to the Hope Bridge Nationwide Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation. Hoshi defined, “It turned on the market was a file of the donation. I informed the company to not speak about it, however I feel they put out an article.”

Because the choreographer for the group, Hoshi shared that he had been extraordinarily strict throughout SEVENTEEN’s trainee interval. He mentioned, “SEVENTEEN needed to do properly. Our company wasn’t that huge, and we had no different groups we might be a part of. The harshest factor I mentioned throughout that point was, ‘Due to somebody such as you, the crew goes to fail.’ The members now say that as a joke to me after I make a mistake.”

Hoshi additionally talked somewhat about managing his well being. “The week goes by quick even after I do nothing however deal with myself,” he mentioned. “Throughout our tour of the Americas, I immediately felt my head ringing throughout the Mexico live performance. After that, I spotted the significance of managing my stamina. I get a number of IVs [with Ringer’s solution, used to treat dehydration] and take a number of dietary dietary supplements. I take about 15 within the morning and the night. A two-month provide of dietary supplements prices about 3 million received (about $2500). The IVs value about 1.5 million received (about $1200).”

He additionally shared a humorous anecdote about SEVENTEEN’s fame. “We’re referred to as the next-generation idols as a result of we’ve got three automobiles,” he mentioned. “Once we go to carry out at college festivals, the lineup is normally saved secret, however individuals discover out it’s us as a result of there are three automobiles.” In Korean, the phrase “next-generation” sounds just like the phrase for “three automobiles.” He added, “Now we’ve got 4 automobiles. We additionally added one other dorm.”

Lastly, Hoshi shared the story behind a present that he had given his dad and mom that had introduced his father to tears. “There was a home that we used to reside in when my father’s enterprise was doing properly,” he mentioned. “When his enterprise went via a tough patch, we offered that home. I purchased that home once more. Someday, I used to be mendacity in that home with my mother, watching TV, after I noticed my father wiping away tears within the window. I had recollections in that home, so I actually needed to reside there once more.”

He added, “I gave my mom and sister the present of double eyelid surgical procedure.”

