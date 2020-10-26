SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan Ranks Top 3 Best-Looking Members Of The Group In His Opinion

Jeonghan has shared his picks for the three best-looking members of SEVENTEEN!

On the October 24 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” SEVENTEEN made their highly-anticipated return to the present as a full group.

Whereas “introducing” themselves to the solid as new switch college students, Mingyu, Jeonghan, and Vernon dubbed themselves the “three musketeers.” When Lee Soo Geun requested what that nickname meant, Mingyu defined with a cheeky smile that they have been the three musketeers “of handsomeness.”

Lee Soo Geun requested the trio, “Does that imply you guys are the highest three best-looking members of SEVENTEEN?” Jeonghan replied, “I assume you might say that.”

Lee Soo Geun then requested Jeonghan to call his personal private decisions for the highest three most good-looking members of the group, to which he jokingly responded, “However I’ve by no means thought that there have been any actually handsome members in our group.”

After a hilarious flood of outraged protests from the opposite SEVENTEEN members, Jeonghan set the jokes apart and went on to disclose his choose for No. 1: Vernon.

Mingyu, who made no try to cover the truth that he desperately wished to be picked subsequent, adorably tried to get Jeonghan’s consideration by exclaiming, “Wait a second, wait a second—I’m standing proper now.”

(*3*)

Jeonghan mischievously pretended to not hear him as he moved on to No. 2, saying, “Joshua is good-looking.” He then teasingly declared, “I’ll choose myself for No. 3, and I don’t consider Mingyu as handsome.”

Mingyu, who had returned to his seat in disappointment, made everybody crack up by sulkily retorting, “I don’t consider you as handsome both!”

