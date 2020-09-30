SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, LOONA’s Vivi, CLC’s Sorn, And More Foreign Idols Share How They’re Celebrating Chuseok This Year

Information outlet eDaily just lately interviewed 5 idols who aren’t from Korea about how they’re spending this 12 months’s Chuseok vacation! The celebs embody CLC’s Sorn, Rocket Punch’s Juri, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, LOONA’s Vivi, and Secret Quantity’s Dita.

Generally often called the Korean equal of Thanksgiving, Chuseok is a serious pageant that falls on October 1 this 12 months, and the vacation interval started on September 30.

Sorn, who’s initially from Thailand, shared in her interview, “Yearly throughout the holidays, I obtained a trip of 5-10 days and I all the time went to Thailand to see my household. Since I can’t go to Thailand due to COVID-19, I’m staying in Seoul for the primary time. Though I can’t see my household, all of my international associates are in the identical scenario so I plan to have a superb time with them.”

When requested if she’s had any memorable Chuseok experiences, Sorn instructed a narrative about her and labelmate (G)I-DLE‘s Minnie. She defined, “There was a time when (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and I took the identical airplane to Thailand and hung on the market. Since we have been busy with promotions, we couldn’t see one another usually. To us, being collectively in Thailand was such a tremendous expertise.”

Sorn revealed that after the scenario with COVID-19 improves, she needs to spend her subsequent trip in the USA. She shared, “I actually wish to go the USA sooner or later. After spending the final eight years in Korea, I’ve met many associates who often trip between Korea and the USA. I wish to go see my associates, obtain dance classes, and make music with my associates who’re producers. I wish to correctly get the texture of the USA!”

Throughout Chuseok, it’s custom to make a want whereas wanting on the full moon. Sorn shared her want for CLC, commenting, “Beginning subsequent 12 months, I hope CLC will get extraordinarily busy. With our most up-to-date comeback, we had made our followers watch for a 12 months. Beginning subsequent 12 months, I wish to be so busy that we don’t even have time to relaxation. As soon as the scenario with COVID-19 improves, I wish to go on abroad excursions and attend many occasions.”

To want her followers a contented Chuseok, Sorn shared, “Cheshire [CLC’s fans], I hope you all have a enjoyable Chuseok. Because you’ve all labored onerous, I hope you play to your coronary heart’s content material and relaxation nicely. At all times keep secure and have a enjoyable Chuseok. After we return, let’s all work onerous once more. You recognize I’m all the time supporting you, proper? Have a contented Chuseok.”

Rocket Punch’s Japanese member Juri shared that for her holidays, she plans to apply singing and dancing.

She added, “I’ve just lately been into watching motion pictures. For the time I’m in our dorm, I plan to observe motion pictures I’ve wished to observe. I’m going to observe ‘Alongside With the Gods,’ which I’ve been most interested by. Since I’ve been given a lot of time for the primary time shortly, I wish to detox so I can make my physique clear.”

When requested a couple of memorable Chuseok expertise up to now, Juri touched on her time selling as an AKB48 member in Japan. She shared, “In the course of the holidays, there was a time the place we might trip between selling and resting. After acting on December 31 and January 1, I obtained a trip from January 2 to five, so I went to Disneyland and had a good time on the Disney lodge. Then on January 6, we held a handshake occasion with our followers.”

For her Chuseok want, Juri shared, “I’ve watched many Korean horror motion pictures. That’s why today, I nonetheless get so scared pondering of the ghosts from the flicks. I want that nothing scary occurs to my members, our Ketchy [Rocket Punch’s fans], and my household.”

Lastly, Juri commented, “To me, Ketchy is my gentle. Each time I consider our Ketchy, I develop into blissful and obtain energy. I wish to inform our Ketchy that I’m grateful and love them. I hope each our Ketchy and Rocket Punch are blissful.”

Joshua is initially from Los Angeles, California. When requested about his Chuseok plans, he mentioned, “SEVENTEEN are making ready music with the aim to comeback in October. Since we’re working onerous to arrange SEVENTEEN’s new album, please stay up for it. Please spend your Chuseok vacation safely and enjoyably whereas listening to a lot of SEVENTEEN songs.”

He expanded on his different plans, sharing, “Throughout my relaxation, I feel I’ll watch motion pictures at house, learn books, or do some beading. After debuting, I spent most of my Chuseok holidays training and went on holidays as soon as we got our personal private time. This time, since we’re in a scenario the place we have now to restrict journey, I feel I’ll spend my time at house.”

Joshua shared that occurring trip is on his vacation bucket record and talked a couple of time he went on trip with fellow member Mingyu. He defined, “Final 12 months, I went on a visit to Cebu with Mingyu and it was so good. We hadn’t deliberate forward of time so I feel the spontaneity made it extra enjoyable. It’s my most memorable trip so I wish to go once more.”

When requested about his Chuseok want, Joshua answered, “Please make everybody on earth wholesome and blissful.” He added, “I hope the scenario with COVID-19 will get higher shortly so we are able to personally greet Carat [SEVENTEEN’s fans] everywhere in the world. I hope that Carat are all the time blissful. I hope you will have a superb time with household this Chuseok and are all the time wholesome. Eat a lot of yummy meals.”

With LOONA’s upcoming comeback quick approaching, Vivi shared that she plans to spend most of her Chuseok vacation of their apply room. She shared, “Since we’re making a comeback quickly, I’ve been training diligently with my members and have begun receiving private coaching. Even throughout the holidays, I feel I’ll be receiving dance classes in our apply room and making ready for our comeback. Nonetheless, because it’s nonetheless Chuseok and subsequently a special occasion, I wish to eat conventional Chuseok meals with my members.”

Vivi is LOONA’s solely international member, having come from Hong Kong. Though she’s spending this Chuseok training, she revealed that she’s spent a earlier Chuseok at member Hyunjin’s house. She shared, “After seeing how they made meals for Chuseok and carried out their ancestral memorial ceremony, I used to be capable of personally really feel the Korean Chuseok tradition. It was a superb and engaging expertise.”

Vivi revealed that if she receives a trip for the following vacation, she hopes to take pleasure in refreshments together with her household. She continued, “In my hometown, there’s a vacation meals that they solely promote for 2 months throughout Chuseok. Like Korea’s songpyeon (half-moon formed rice muffins), we take pleasure in it throughout Chuseok and there’s a wide range. It’s scrumptious, so I give it some thought each time Chuseok comes.”

Vivi plans to make her Chuseok want with reference to her household, LOONA, and their followers. She defined, “Everyone seems to be enduring such a tough time resulting from COVID-19. I hope all of it will get higher shortly so I can personally greet followers and see my household. Additionally, after our comeback, together with our music reveals, I wish to have a superb time selling on selection reveals and thru different numerous content material.”

Vivi added, “I actually wish to make a comeback shortly and present our followers our efficiency. LOONA’s ’12:00′ album idea images are constantly being launched via social media. Via a wide range of content material, you’ll be capable of really feel a vibe and mysteriousness that LOONA has not proven but.”

Lastly, to LOONA’s followers Orbit, Vivi commented, “You’re spending your holidays fortunately, proper? The day we are able to meet is quickly approaching. In case you wait only a bit whereas LOONA’s idea images, we’ll come discover you quickly. Let’s have a superb time collectively. Have a superb vacation whereas consuming yummy songpyeon.”

Dita is among the only a few Indonesian Okay-pop idols. For her holidays, Dita shared, “Nowadays, I’ve been having fun with cooking in our dorm. For Chuseok this 12 months, if the chance arises, I wish to attempt making conventional Chuseok meals with my members.”

Though Secret Quantity solely made their debut this previous Could, this isn’t the primary Chuseok Dita has spent in Korea. She commented, “Throughout Chuseok final 12 months once I was a trainee, we obtained a trip so Japanese member Léa and I went to the Dongmyo flea market. On our manner again to the dorm, we wished to go to a reasonably cafe. There have been numerous locations that have been closed because of the holidays so I keep in mind wandering round for a lot of hours.”

Dita shared that the group didn’t obtain a trip for Chuseok this 12 months, saying, “Since we’re busily making ready our subsequent album, I feel we’ll be training throughout Chuseok this 12 months. Though we don’t get a trip, I’m not that upset as a result of we’re doing this to showcase a superb picture. Someday, if we obtain one other trip throughout the holidays, I wish to put on fairly hanboks [traditional Korean clothing] with my members and take images.”

Whereas wanting on the full moon, Dita plans to want, “Please let Secret Quantity promote nicely for a protracted, very long time.” She continued, “I’ll additionally make a want for the COVID-19 scenario to enhance shortly in order that we are able to safely meet our followers once more.”

As a remaining remark, Dita shared, “Attributable to COVID-19, you might really feel pissed off that you just can not journey freely this Chuseok however I hope everybody stays robust. I particularly hope everybody takes care of their well being. Sooner or later, please proceed to help Secret Quantity tons.”

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)