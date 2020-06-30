SEVENTEEN’s Jun, Mingyu, DK, And The8 Talk About Earning “Million Vendor” Title, Keeping In Touch With Dad and mom, And More

On June 29, SEVENTEEN’s Jun, DK, The8, and Mingyu appeared as visitors on SBS PowerFM’s “Lee Joon‘s Younger Road” to focus on their response to promoting over one million copies of their newest mini album “Heng:garæ,” their relationships with one another’s dad and mom, and extra.

The SEVENTEEN members began off by speaking about how every of them has modified since their trainee days. The8 complimented DK and stated, “DK’s singing has gotten higher, and his voice projection improved. He additionally grew to become extra enticing. He’s discovered his personal model.”

DK continued with the compliments and stated, “Mingyu was naive up to now, however now he has gotten smarter. He speaks his thoughts eloquently. I believe he’s turn out to be an grownup.”

Mingyu additionally stated, “Jun by no means adjustments. His playfulness remains to be the identical.” In the meantime, Jun talked about how The8 has grown, saying, “The8 grew to become rather a lot cooler and is extra manly now.”

Subsequent, the members revealed that they keep up a correspondence with one another’s dad and mom. The8 stated, “I’m near Mingyu’s father. As a result of my dad and mom are in China, Mingyu’s dad and mom are like my Korean mom and father.”

He continued, “They assist me out with issues I would like in my on a regular basis life, and we even meet to dine out. They inform me, ‘We’re your mother and pop,’ as a result of my dad and mom will not be in Korea.”

Mingyu added that The8 meets Mingyu’s dad and mom with out telling him. He stated, “I requested The8, ‘What did you do earlier?’ and he stated, ‘I met up together with your dad.’ That shocked me.”

Later, Mingyu talked about that he has liked soccer ever since he was younger. He stated, “I’m nonetheless taking part in soccer as a pastime to this present day.” DJ Lee Joon commented that he can inform Mingyu is sweet at soccer simply by him and that Mingyu reminds him of Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon, who is understood to be an enormous soccer fan.

When a listener launched the subject of meals, Jun shared what he eats by himself. “I’ve eaten skate fish on my own,” he stated. “There’s a restaurant for skate in Gangnam District. I went alone as a result of I used to be so drained from working towards, and so they positioned a doll down for me, so I ate along with the doll. It was uncommon.”

Lastly, the members spoke about how they felt upon promoting over one million copies of their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” and receiving the title of “million vendor” for the primary time since their debut. “We couldn’t imagine it,” they stated. “After we heard the information, the members talked about it rather a lot, and we ate out collectively.”

