SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Shares Personal Statement On School Bullying Accusations After Pledis Meets With Alleged Victim

Pledis Leisure has launched what it describes as its remaining assertion on the varsity bullying allegations made in opposition to SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu.

In February, a number of on-line posts had been made accusing Mingyu of college bullying and sexual harassment. Pledis Leisure initially denied the allegations made within the first of those on-line posts, however after extra posts adopted, the company introduced that whereas among the particular claims made about Mingyu had been utterly false, they deliberate to rigorously examine the info of the case earlier than stating their remaining place.

As they proceeded with their investigation, Pledis Leisure launched two further statements in March to share new info that they’d gathered and make clear their place on the incident.

On April 6, Pledis Leisure shared a brand new official assertion that features a private message from Mingyu. The company additionally introduced that after happening a short lived hiatus because of the allegations, Mingyu shall be returning to his scheduled actions.

Hiya, that is Pledis Leisure.

We’re making our remaining assertion on the matter concerning SEVENTEEN member Mingyu’s faculty days that was posted on-line.

First, our company totally checked the info of this case with out lacking something, and above all else, all through this course of, we approached the matter with the precept of creating certain nobody skilled any emotions of injustice. Subsequently, we communicated immediately with the writers of the net posts associated to our artist, and after we discovered that one thing was not true or a misunderstanding, we instantly reported these corrections [through the media].

Following our earlier assertion, we lastly bought in contact with the person often known as “B” via the author of the publish in regards to the center faculty incident, and over a time period that prolonged past three weeks, we checked the info of the story. Though there have been elements of the incident that every particular person remembered otherwise, we made an effort to seek out factors on which everybody agreed.

After personally assembly with the person for a face-to-face dialog and investigating the reality by exchanging proof and third-party testimony, we proceeded with discussions whereas understanding and being respectful of each other’s positions. Our artist [Mingyu] defined that in his center faculty days, when his associates made jokes, he laughed alongside with out giving it a lot thought. Subsequently, our artist doesn’t bear in mind the incident described by the person. Nevertheless, he conveyed a message to the person via our company that even when it was unintentional, he’s sorry if he damage their emotions in any manner. The person additionally mentioned that they don’t want for our artist to take any additional accountability concerning issues that occurred prior to now.

Each the person and the artist are hoping that the opposite doesn’t endure any further injury because of this matter. Accordingly, we hope that the person in query won’t be harmed by any pointless hypothesis about this incident.

Discovering the writers of the net posts and determining the info of the case by analyzing the reminiscences of many various folks was a process that took a whole lot of time and exhausting work. As a result of it was work that would not be taken frivolously, we dealt with each step of the method as rigorously as we may. We apologize for releasing our remaining assertion late due to this.

Mingyu apologizes for having given his followers trigger for concern and fear simply from the truth that this incident occurred, and he has relayed the next message:

“I apologize to the followers for having given you trigger for concern. I did battle whereas going via this expertise. Nevertheless, I additionally ended up studying that my actions may damage somebody, even when I didn’t imply it or bear in mind it that manner. It was additionally a time throughout which I mirrored on what sort of perspective I ought to tackle sooner or later. I’m an individual who is ready to work due to the love of my followers, and I spotted as soon as once more that due to that, I must grow to be a extra mature particular person in order that I can repay [my fans] with optimistic vitality. Sooner or later, I shall be extra cautious with my actions and work exhausting in order that I can stay by my followers’ facet for a very long time.”

With this, our company intends to wrap up this case concerning our artist’s faculty days. Mingyu may also resume the actions that he briefly halted, and he’ll start to return to finishing up his schedule as deliberate.

Moreover, our company would additionally wish to apologize for giving many individuals trigger for concern because of this matter associated to our artist.

Thanks.