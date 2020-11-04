General News

SEVENTEEN’s “; [Semicolon]” Lands 2nd Week At No. 2 On Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart

November 4, 2020
SEVENTEEN’s “; [Semicolon]” continues its success in Japan because it scores No. 2 for a second week on Oricon’s weekly mixed album chart!

The group’s Korean particular album “; [Semicolon]” got here out on October 19 and options “HOME;RUN” as its title observe. The album debuted at No. 2 on the weekly mixed album chart of Japan’s largest music statistics web site Oricon for the week ending November 2. The chart is ranked primarily based on bodily album gross sales, streams, and digital downloads.

It has gone on to carry the No. 2 spot on the chart for the week ending November 9!

SEVENTEEN additionally achieved a double crown on the weekly rankings of Gaon Chart by topping the bodily album chart with “; [Semicolon]” and digital obtain chart with “HOME;RUN.” On prime of that, the title observe has earned 4 music present wins.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

