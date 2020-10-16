SEVENTEEN’s “Semicolon” Surpasses 1.1 Million Stock Pre-Orders

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album is on monitor to set a brand new milestone for the group!

As of October 16, “Semicolon,” SEVENTEEN’s upcoming EP, surpassed 1.1 million inventory pre-orders. That is the second time in 2020 that SEVENTEEN has surpassed 1 million inventory preorders, with “Heng:garæ” surpassing 1.06 million inventory pre-orders earlier this summer time.

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated primarily based on varied components, together with what number of albums had been pre-ordered by followers.

“Heng:garæ” went on to earn the group the title of “million sellers” with its spectacular first-week gross sales. If “Semicolon” matches or surpasses that report, the group will earn the title of “double million sellers” for promoting 1,000,000 copies of two albums in a single yr.

“Semicolon” and the music video for title monitor “HOME;RUN” shall be accessible on October 19. Try the teasers right here!

Supply (1)