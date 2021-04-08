SEVENTEEN’s The8 Announces New Solo Single + Drops 1st Teaser

SEVENTEEN’s The8 is returning with new solo music!
On April 8 at midnight KST, The8 formally introduced that he can be releasing a brand new digital single album, entitled “Facet by Facet,” later this week.
The8 additionally shocked followers with a classy first teaser for the upcoming launch, which is due out on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.
Are you excited for The8’s new single? What sort of music would you wish to see from him? Share your ideas with us beneath, and keep tuned for updates!
