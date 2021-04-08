General News

SEVENTEEN’s The8 Announces New Solo Single + Drops 1st Teaser

April 8, 2021
1 Min Read

SEVENTEEN’s The8 is returning with new solo music!

On April 8 at midnight KST, The8 formally introduced that he can be releasing a brand new digital single album, entitled “Facet by Facet,” later this week.

The8 additionally shocked followers with a classy first teaser for the upcoming launch, which is due out on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for The8’s new single? What sort of music would you wish to see from him? Share your ideas with us beneath, and keep tuned for updates!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.