seventh Pay Newest Updates: Now the federal government workers and pensioners of this state at bat-bat, DA higher through 11 %

seventh Pay Newest Updates: Forward of Durga Puja, Odisha Leader Minister Naveen Patnaik introduced an build up of eleven in step with cent in Dearness Allowance (DA) of state govt workers and pensioners from July 2021. In conjunction with this, the DA of workers and pensioners has been higher from 17 in step with cent to twenty-eight in step with cent.

The Leader Minister's Place of business (CMO) mentioned in a observation that the higher DA can be deposited within the wage of October. The arrears to govt workers and pensioners from July 1, 2021 can be given in money this month. This transfer will receive advantages greater than 4 lakh workers and three.5 lakh pensioners.

The Odisha govt has additionally amended the Workforce Insurance coverage Scheme (GIS) for all its workers. GIS fees had been higher from Rs 7,500 to Rs 20,000 for workers with grade pay as much as Rs 4800. In a similar fashion, GIS fees had been higher from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 for workers with grade pay of Rs 5,400 or extra.

The CMO mentioned that the higher GIS charge can be deducted from the wage of the workers in 10 installments as earlier than. The monetary help given to the members of the family within the match of the loss of life of the workers has additionally been higher. Now, this quantity has been higher to Rs 4 lakh for workers with grade pay as much as Rs 4,800 and Rs 6 lakh for workers with grade pay of Rs 5,400 or extra. In a similar fashion, the volume of funeral allowance has been higher from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for all workers.

(Enter: IANS)