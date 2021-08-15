seventy fifth Independence Day: No curfew or web ban on Independence Day in Kashmir, Jashn-e-Azadi celebrated like this

seventy fifth Independence Day: Web and cellular products and services persevered uninterrupted in Jammu and Kashmir at the instance of Independence Day for the primary time in 3 years the place Jashn-e-Azadi is being celebrated in a at ease environment. Officers gave this knowledge on Sunday. Inspector Basic of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar stated in a tweet, “Neither web is down nor restrictions at the eve of Independence Day.”Additionally Learn – DA of Bihar govt workers, pensioners higher at the strains of the Middle, CM Nitish Kumar introduced

That is the primary time in 3 years that web and cellular products and services aren't affected in Kashmir on Independence Day. Previous those products and services had been stopped on Independence Day and Republic Day as a part of safety preparations. Previous in 2018, those products and services weren't discontinued right through the tenure of Governor NN Vohra.

It's noteworthy that on August 15, 2005, terrorists used cellphones to blast the IED out of doors the Bakshi Stadium, the principle venue of the then Independence Day celebrations.

Officers stated there is not any restriction at the motion of folks in Srinagar and different portions of the Valley, although ok safety forces had been deployed in delicate spaces in Kashmir.

