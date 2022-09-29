Several apps on iOS and Android infected with adware have been detected: we recommend that you remove them as soon as possible

One of the most common types of malware, and also the most annoying for the user, is the adware found inside fraudulent applications. And although there are currently numerous security filters to be able to eradicate them, numerous investigations always try to determine your presence on the network. In this case, the latest information has collected 75 infected applications both in Google Play and in the App Store.

We have all experienced in our flesh the inconvenience caused by adware that flood mobile users with visible and hidden ads that always appear unexpectedly and cloud your experience. All these advertisements end up earning the hacker himself, and it becomes difficult to detect the issuing source, since it poses as a completely legitimate application.

These apps have bypassed Apple and Google security filters

The main recommendation that is practiced in this sense is to always trust the official application stores by imposing security filters that will prevent this type of software from sneaking in, which will directly affect your experience. But in this case the applications that have been detected with adware are within the application stores themselves affecting both Android and iOS.

The researchers responsible for this finding is the HUMAN Satori Threat Intelligence team. They already have a lot of experience in this regard, having discovered numerous waves in the past. In this case, the researchers have already communicated their results to both companies and have proceeded to eliminate them. Although, in the event that it was already installed on the device, it will not disappear by itself.





We must bear in mind that we are facing a serious problem, because in total Apps have been downloaded 13 million times. HUMAN has published all the applications that have been affected, but in the case of iOS, the most popular applications detected have been the following:

Loot the Castle ? com.loot.rcastle.fight.battle

Run Bridge ? com.run.bridge.race

Shinning Gun ? com.shinning.gun.ios

Racing Legend 3D ? com.racing.legend.like

Rope Runner ? com.rope.runner.family

Wood Sculptor ? com.wood.sculptor.cutter

Fire-Wall ? com.fire.wall.poptit

Ninja Critical Hit ? wger.ninjacriticalhit.ios

Tony Runs ? com.TonyRuns.game

And we talk about Android The main applications that have been reported are the following:

Initially this is not a serious threat, although the developers they can use it to do a more dangerous activity on mobile. At first, the protection of the Play Store has the ability to block the threat, but on iOS it seems that it does not jump before the security filters.

