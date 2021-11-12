Several countries play the qualification for the Qatar World Cup 2022: live, the qualifying table

The table of the South American Qualifiers, red hot (Gettyimages)

Waiting for what will be one of the most important matches on Date 13 of the South American Qualifiers on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, tomorrow in Montevideo between Uruguay and Argentina, this Thursday takes place the bulk of a day that can define several issues. Brazil will expose its leadership against Colombia, Ecuador will defend third place against the bottom Venezuela, Paraguay and Chile will face each other in an early final and Peru against Bolivia will be a cross in which one will be well stopped and, the other, injured.

TODAY’S GAMES

The Tri Gustavo Alfaro, with several casualties, seeks to prime his direct rivals to stay in third place in the standings. In case of getting three points at the height of Quito, he will be in good standing for the last five games. The Red wine, bottom, bet his last chips to keep alive the illusion of entering at least the playoffs.

In Asunción there will be practically an early final between two selected teams who are trying to get closer to the playoff and qualification zone. On the bank of the Albirroja The Barros Schelotto twins will make their debut after the departure of Eduardo Berizzo. The Roja it will catch up with Colombia and Uruguay if it remains with the victory as a visitor.

The powerful team of Tite returns to appear at home, a condition in which they have won all the commitments they have played so far (with the classic against Argentina suspended yet to be defined). With a win, you can secure your ticket to Qatar 2022. The draw coffee grower, the only one that could take a point from the Brazilians so far, they will try to escape unscathed to stay in the entry zone to the World Cup event.

The team led by Ricardo Gareca has no margin of error against an opponent who arrives on the rise. The Incas are forced to win, a result with which they would surpass their rival on duty and also take advantage of the cross between Paraguay and Chile, two other direct opponents. Those from the altiplano, clearly improved, want to hit the ground running to get within range of the play-off zone.

SCHEDULE OF DATE 14 OF THE QUALIFICATIONS :

17:00 Bolivia-Uruguay

18:00 Venezuela-Peru

20:00 Colombia-Paraguay

20:30 Argentina-Brazil

21:15 Chile-Ecuador

* All games will be played on Tuesday, November 16

