Several of the most viewed videos on Facebook of the Ukraine War are actually from a video game

ArmA 3 is once again the indirect protagonist of a real conflict as Meta struggles to avoid confusion.

More than 24 hours have passed since the beginning of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and the images of bombings, disabled armored vehicles and fatalities do not stop happening both on the main television channels and on social media, in some cases unrelated to the conflict and even to reality itself. In this sense, from Bloomberg they have warned of the virality of several ArmA 3 videos.

Before their removal, the videos were shared more than 25,000 times.In more detail, small clips uploaded to Facebook disguised as breaking news from fake TV channels are mentioned. His popularity was on the rise yesterday and they were shared 25,000 times with 110,00 views. The most viewed video was, in fact, a bombardment carried out in ArmA 3 on a coastal area, which accumulated more than 52,000 views before its withdrawal.

Bloomberg exposes in his information that up to five of these videos sneaked into the most successful content of Facebook Gaming They showed military assaults that were actually sequences of the Bohemia Interactive war action simulator. Once they were notified from the news agency, Facebook removed these videos, although it is expected that similar clips will continue to be published in the coming days. According to Kotaku, they were also removed from Twitter after being discovered.

It is not the first time that ArmA 3 has been used to illustrate moments of war. Already in 2018, Russian television confused the video game with the Syrian War.

The industry moves through Ukraine

Leaving this topic behind, the video game industry has begun to mobilize against Russian aggression in Ukraine, starting with the booming sector of the Eastern European republic, with calls for international action from Frogwares and GSC Games World. For their part, the creators of This War of Mine they downgraded their anti-war video game and guaranteed to send 100% of the proceeds to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

