Several PS3 games appear in the PS5 store, although it is not something new and has its explanation

This failure has once again fueled speculation on networks about PlayStation backwards compatibility.

Rumors about a breakthrough in PS5 backwards compatibility with previous consoles continue to grow. In this sense, in recent days several users on social networks have shared images of the PlayStation 5 store where you can see PS3 release listings. They are not many, but they are enough to generate speculation again, although expectations should be calmed.

Let’s put the topic in context. During the last few days, several users came across games like Dead Or Alive 5 or Prince of Persia: The Two Crowns enabled as the PS3 label and a purchase price in the British PlayStation trade, which made some users see indications about the imminent landing of the PS3 classics to enjoy from Sony’s new generation console.

However, Twitter user Ryan Biniecki also wanted to clarify that it was not something new, but rather a visual glitch related to PlayStation Now, Sony’s service that allows access to PS3 video games through the cloud. In fact, he adds, the reported games have been available on PS Now at some point and their prices match what they were when they could be rented on the service.

In this way, this indication about the imminent arrival of backward compatibility with PS3, or consoles from even older generations, remains on deaf ears.

That does not mean that the rest of the information about it has been denied. Recall that a few months ago Bloomberg reported an alternative to Xbox Game Pass from PlayStation that, in its third subscription level, would allow users to access a vast library of games from previous Sony consoles.

More about: PlayStation, Sony, Backward Compatibility, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 3.