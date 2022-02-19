Several studios celebrate Horizon: Forbidden West with creative images: this is how Aloy travels to other universes

The iconic huntress has already begun her adventure through the Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5.

the day has come. Horizon Forbidden West, one of the most anticipated games of 2022, has officially launched on PS4 and PS5. Behind this enormous adventure there are many hours of work, something to which he has referred Michelle Jenner, who puts the voice of Aloy in Spanish, in a talk with 3DJuegos focused on her experience. And now the players can enjoy this adventure through the Forbidden West.

Beyond this, the release is also celebrated by various developers who applaud the work of Guerrilla. And, to commemorate such a moment, they have prepared some creative images that take Aloy to different universes of the video game sector. A combination of ideas that puts the slayer in diverse and exciting circumstances.

If we talk about Aloy, it is impossible not to remember her skill with the bow. From Naughty Dog they have highlighted this experience along with that of Elliewho also stars in an epic image that combines the universe of The Last of Us with that of Horizon: Forbidden West.

But this installment also brings new maneuvers for its protagonist, a detail that they have wanted to refer to since Sucker Punch. The authors of Ghost of Tsushima have recovered his character to share a space with Aloy in a scene that could well be the prelude to a great battle.

References to the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West do not happen only among PlayStation studios, as the adventure is also celebrated by external developers. This is the case of Ubisoftwho has taken her funniest creatures to relax Aloy from fighting with machines.

What do you think of these references to Horizon: Forbidden West? It is very likely that there will be even more images and tributes to Aloy all over the Internet, so do not hesitate to share the works that most caught your attention. After all, this is a time of celebration for all players.

Más sobre: Horizon Forbidden West, Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch y Ubisoft.