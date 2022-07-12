Several Ubisoft games will no longer be accessible from Steam very soon, including an Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD or Silent Hunter 5 among others have a controversial notice in the store.

New controversy in sight. As we have been able to see in recent days, several Ubisoft video games hosted on Steam have updated their purchase form with a notice that is less worrying: they will no longer be accessible from the store this september 1 with no further details about the move being shared.

Ubisoft already announced the closure of servers for a large number of gamesAmong the affected titles we find, at the moment, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD and Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic, which in fact are no longer available for sale. Assassin’s Creed: The Brotherhood and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, meanwhile, can continue to be enjoyed from the Valve store, but they already warn on Steam that their downloadable content will no longer be available.

Ubisoft announced a few days ago the cessation of the servers of several of its video games, causing inconvenience in accessing its DLC. Now it seems that the measure goes one step further and will affect the single-player of these titles, at least on Steam. Let us remember that for several years Ubisoft has been publishing its video games on the Epic Games Store, as well as on its own platform, moving away from Valve’s trade.

From PC Gamer they have contacted Ubisoft to learn more about this drastic change that could prevent their owners from accessing video games from Steam, where they will very possibly buy them at the time. We understand that you will have no problem enjoying them from Ubisoft Connect, although we will have to wait for official communications from the French company.

However, the issue has soon had a response from users, who have not hesitated to put the recent ratings of Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD and Silent Hunter 5 in red, reviews that very possibly will also soon no longer be available.

