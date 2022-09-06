Several units of The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition arrive broken and PlayStation ignores

Various users have reported with images that the package that has arrived at their home was in poor condition.

When you order something online you run the risk that during the shipment the package is damaged. That is what has happened with the Firefly edition of The Last of Us Part 1. It turns out that many users in the United States have complained (and rightly so) that this $100 limited version It has arrived in bad condition. In the following paragraphs you will see several tweets from people whose package is in poor condition.

Sony refuses to replace damaged editionsThis limited edition only sold exclusively in the United States via PlayStation Direct. well after that Sony has refused to refund or replace damaged editions, as collected by Gamesradar. Although the content seems to be well protected by a cardboard wrapper, that has not been enough for many players to suffer the consequences of the shipment.

What does the Firefly edition of The Last of Us Part 1 bring? The history for The Last of Us single player and the prequel chapter of Left Behind for PS5.



for The Last of Us single player and the prequel chapter of Left Behind for PS5. Case limited edition SteelBook .



limited edition . The Last of Us: American Dreams Comics 1 – 4 with new covers.



1 – 4 with new covers. early unlock of the following objects in the game:

– Increased crafting skills and healing speed.

– 9mm reload speed improvements and increased rifle magazine capacity.

– Explosive arrows gameplay modifier.



– Filtro Dither Punk y modo Speedrun.

– Six weapon skins: 9mm Black Gold Pistol, 9mm Silver Filigree Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Charcoal Black Bow.



Just yesterday we commented that this edition is already being resold to totally exorbitant prices. Although the Firefly from The Last of Us Part 1 is not available, Naughty Dog assured in a tweet who are working for bring her to Europe. The title came out on the market a couple of days ago, if you want to know how we have received the Naughty Dog title at 3DJuegos, we recommend that you read and watch the analysis of The Last of Us Part 1, made by Alejandro Pascual.

More about: The Last of Us: Part 1 and Naughty Dog.