Several WWE 2K games mysteriously disappear from Steam

WWE 2K17, 2K18, 2K19 and 2K20 have been withdrawn from sale on Valve’s platform this July.

Without any warning whatsoever, we recently came across a surprise on Steam. As if it were a natural work of The Undertaker, Valve’s platform has seen how Numerous installments of WWE 2K have been withdrawn from salethe 2K wrestling franchise that is officially licensed by the world’s best-known wrestling company.

Specifically, there are up to four deliveries that have disappeared from the store: WWE 2K17, WWE 2K18, WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20. Take-Two has not offered an explanation as to why this happened, but have quietly withdrawn in the middle of the month if we look at the Steam-Tracker information that they have collected in PC Gamer.

2K has not given an official explanationThese installments cannot be purchased through the Valve store, but DLCs ​​are not available either. associated with each of the games. It is speculated that it may be due to a license issue or an agreement that has expired, since these types of games have well-known musical themes and faces of famous people of today and before. Of course, it does not seem that it is related to the recent sexual scandal of the boss Vince McMahon. We will remain attentive to a possible official explanation from those responsible for it.

The last title of the franchise that has been launched on the market is WWE 2K22, a delivery that arrived in March of this year after a year break to redeem the mistakes made in WWE 2K20. If you want to know how our experience with him has been, we invite you to take a look at the analysis of WWE 2K22 that Toni Piedrabuena published on his day in this house.

