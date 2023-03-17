Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

Dan Erickson’s mind-bending science fiction show Severance has quickly become known as one of the best shows on Apple TV. It has a lot of fans and has won a lot of awards because of its interesting premise. The show is mostly about Mark and Helly, who works at Lumon Industries and is part of the mind-splitting severance program. It has been a gripping psychologically thrilling experience.

Even though Severance only has one season and nine episodes so far, it is full of mysteries, thrills, and emotional moments. Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Christopher Walken, and the rest of the cast all give convincing performances. Many people get excited about the second season of the show, which has already been confirmed. Here’s what we know so far about this upcoming sequel.

Has Severance Season 2 been confirmed?

It has for sure. In April, Apple TV+ confirmed to fans through an official press release that they would be able to watch another season of the strange workplace thriller. Ben Stiller, the movie’s director and chief producer, said, “It’s really exciting to see how much people who love the show are getting involved with it. The road to getting Severance on TV has been long. I read Dan’s pilot for the first time over five years ago. It has always been a story for more than one season, and I’m so glad we get to keep going with it.”

The head of programming for Apple TV+, Matt Cherniss, also said, “Severance has created a world that is both thrilling and fascinating, and people all over the world can’t get enough of these complex characters. In season two, we can’t wait to go pretty deep into this one-of-a-kind world and find out more about Lumon.”

Severance Season 2 Cast

We don’t know for sure who will be on the official cast list for the next season as of right now. Also, we think it’s probably safe to guess that most of the show’s main characters and regulars will be back for another season. Keeping that in mind, take a look at the possible cast for the season below:

Adam Scott, as Mark S.

Zach Cherry as Dylan G.

Britt Lower, as Helly R.

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Jen Tullock as Devon Hale

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Severance Season 2 Plot

One of the biggest questions on the show, besides the baby goats, has to be what the four main characters are supposed to do. Mark, Dylan, Helly, and Irving all work at the made-up biotech mega-company Lumon Industries as macrodata refiners. People say that the work they do is so secret that they have to go through a process called “severance” to separate their work awareness from the rest of themselves. This means that they have to cut off their insides from their outsides. Even so, the work itself is coded in a way that seems to make no sense to keep it from being stolen.

In the second season, it might be shown that the work is really pointless and that the whole thing is just an experiment to see how well people follow rules. In line with Erickson’s claim that the first ideas for the plot came to him when he was depressed and working a terrible office job, this can also be seen as a metaphor criticizing the condition of bullshit jobs in the crumbling environment of late-stage capitalism, according to a theory by anthropologist David Graeber.

If the main characters were just test subjects, it will be intriguing to see how the rebels deal with life after what happened at the end of season one and what steps Lumon takes to get back at him. After finding out that Helly is the daughter of Lumon CEO Jame Eagan and that she herself went through the severance procedure to get public support to legalize it, it will be particularly fascinating to see what role she plays in this whole thing. Will she go against her family’s wishes and legacy now that she knows how cruel it is to basically enslave a part of yourself for the sake of productivity (or something much worse)?

There will be more puzzles to solve in the world of Severance, which is getting bigger. Mark told his sister Devon in a mysterious way that “she’s alive.” Will they be able to put two and two together and find out that the cause he was fired and Gemma died might have been a big lie? It also made people wonder why Lumon faked someone’s death along with the other people he might have done the same thing to. This definitely breaks the pretense that Lumon has made that everyone agrees to go through severance.

Where can I watch Severance Season 2?

When season 2 of Severance comes out, it will only be on Apple TV Plus. It’s likely that the chapters will come out once a week, which is how the streaming service likes to release content.

Severance Season 2 Release Date

Fans are happy to hear that the show will be back for a second season, even though no official date has been set. Production Weekly and director Ben Stiller both said that filming for Severance Season 2 began in October 2022, and it looks like it will go on until May 2023.

Going back to what people have said about this, it seems likely that Severance will come back in early or middle 2024 (with a small chance that it will come back in late 2023). This is because a show like this will likely need months of post-production. Ben Stiller does say on Twitter that it took a few years to make Season 1. For now, fans can take comfort in the fact that writing and making the show has been going on for months.

Is there a trailer for Severance Season 2?

So far, there’s not been an official trailer for the second season of Severance. When Apple TV+ announced that the show would be back for a second season, they posted a short teaser on Instagram, which star Scott shared. In the video, there is a shot of a blank computer screen, and then words appear on the screen that says, “You’ll feel like you never left. Season 2 of Severance.”