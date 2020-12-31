Severe winter continues in Rajasthan, cold wave in many districts, frozen snow in Mount Abu, possibility of light rain

Rajasthan Weather news update: The cold winter continued on Thursday in Rajasthan and night temperatures in more than 12 districts have been recorded below five degrees Celsius. There is a cold wave in more than 12 districts of the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain in some parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Also Read – Corona vaccination in Rajasthan: Corona vaccination to begin soon in Rajasthan, Chief Minister said- Preparation is complete

According to the Meteorological Department, life was affected due to the cold winter with cold wave in Sikar Pilani, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Alwar and Bharatpur of Shekhawati region.

According to the Meteorological Department of Rajasthan, Mount Abu will have a minimum temperature of -1 degree Celsius and maximum temperature of 19 degree Celsius.

A local person told, “I come to the birds every day to pour water but after some time the water freezes. Similar snow has been accumulating here for the last 10 days.

Mercury dropped down in Rajasthan, see where it is cold

Mount Abu, the only hill tourist place in the state, had a minimum temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.3 degree Celsius in Churu and at the concentration point in Sikar.

Minimum temperature was recorded at 0.2 degree in Pilani and 1.8 degree C in Vanasthali.

– Bhilwara recorded minimum temperature of 2.5 degree Celsius

– 3.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature recorded in Airanpura (Pali)

– Ganganagar recorded minimum temperature of 3.9 ° C

Chittorgarh recorded a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius

– Bundi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius

– Jaipur-Bikaner 4.6 degree Celsius minimum temperature

– 4.6-4.6 degree Celsius minimum temperature in Sawaimadhopur

