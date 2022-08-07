Sex, blood and an unexpected twist: the shocking case that put the life of a rugby figure at risk and shakes the sport

Michael Lichaa, figure of Australian rugby and protagonist of a case that moves the world of sport.

These days the rugby in australia is in suspense over the case Michael Bodyaa local league figure who was the protagonist of an incident involving his former partner, Kara Childerhouseand also to Adam Elliottone of his former colleagues in the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. Mainly because this Friday body appeared in court and everything took a completely unexpected turn.

As published by the New York Postthe player of 29 years He told in his statement before the Justice how this ugly episode forced him to change his life for the better. It all started when Michael Bodya woke up one night and found Childerhouse in his backyard having sex with Elliott.

“I couldn’t get the image of my fiancée performing oral sex on my best friend out of my head.”said body in court this Friday, according to the aforementioned medium.

In state of shock and affected by alcohol (he had been drinking all afternoon and until dawn), he entered his house furious, followed by his colleague and hit the glass window of your front door, badly cutting his arm when he pulled it out of the frame. Neighbors reported hearing a man scream “I am going to kill her” and called the police. Subsequently, body He was arrested and charged with domestic violence because his ex-partner said he tried to assault her.

That is why he went up to the witness stand and gave testimony that the magistrate Melissa Humphreys described as “genuine and insightful”. The trial took a sensational turn this Thursday when Kara Childerhouse refused to appear in court to testify against her ex-fiancé. Despite being summoned, police were unable to contact her after knocking on her door and calling her on the phone.

All the testimony that she had given up to that point was excluded and a statement, in which she retracted the accusations, was admitted as evidence, leaving her accusation of assault unsubstantiated. To this is added that Adam Elliottwho was in court Thursday, responded negatively when it was suggested Lichaa had assaulted Childerhouse. “I do not agree”he asserted.

The judge found him innocent of one charge of intimidation, although body pleaded guilty to the least serious charge, that he was linked to destroying a private property by his violent blow against a glass. The judge refused to record a conviction and placed him on a warrant of conditional freedom two years old

That blow that severed the arm made him lose 2.5 liters of blood -according to him New York Post– and his father Joe He excitedly told the court that he feared his son was going to lose his life. Michael Bodya he was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery before his arrest. According to his testimony, he felt that his life had been “ruined” by Childerhouse y ElliottHowever, he said he refused to blame them and decided to start therapy to get his life back on track. “It’s not something that men talk about too much, especially mental health. But it’s something that I think is massive,” he told the court.

Upon leaving the court, in his meeting with the local media, body he thanked his legal team, family and new fiancée. “I’m glad the truth finally came out. I had a lot of trust in the truth all the time. I want to leave everything behind now and move on with my life and the happy days ahead.”stated to NCA News.

