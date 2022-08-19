“Sex Education” revealed the first images of its fourth season

The first glimpse of the new episodes of the youth series was known. (Netflix)

We already have a first look at the new season of Sex Education and it is confirmed that almost the entire original cast will return. Likewise, the latest photographs shared by Netflix let see Dan Levy in the role of a new character who will be known as Mr. Thomas Molloy, a famous author who, in turn, is Maeve’s tutor (Emma Mackey). Otis is also seen (Asa Butterfield) y Ruby (Mimi Keene) together, will they be a couple again?

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

According to the synopsis released by the streaming, the fourth installment will follow Otis and Eric (Dear friend) in his time after finishing high school in Moordale. They are both new students at Cavendish Sixth Form University. , and they are about to experience their first day: Otis thinks about creating a new sex clinic and Eric just hopes they don’t repeat their loser side. Finally, they will be surprised that they are on another level here… They practice yoga in their community garden, there is a very strong sense of sustainability and the popular kids are very friendly.

Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, Mimi Keene, Ncuti Gatwa and more stars from the regular cast return in season four. (Netflix)

Viv (God bless you) is, without a doubt, one of the most surprised because her whole life was based on competition and in this place it just doesn’t exist anymore. For his part, JacksonKedar Williams-Stirling) is still dealing with a broken heart, after things went wrong between him and Cal (Dua Saleh). The taste for art invades Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) y Adam (Connor Swindells) seems not to adapt completely –for the second time– to a conventional education system.

In America, Maeve has achieved her dreams after being admitted to Wallace University, where she meets her mentor, cult author Thomas Molloy. . Despite being far away from her, Otis has not stopped thinking about her for a single moment, while her family routine has been turned upside down, since he said goodbye to his life as an only child to be now her older brother.

In addition to Dan Levyother stars who recently joined the cast of Sex Education son Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James y Imani Yahshua. The teen genre series is the brainchild of Laurie Nunn, who is also listed as head writer. Nunn, Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor are executive producers.

Dan Levy will play cult author Thomas Molloy, Maeve’s mentor in college. (Netflix)

Sex Education loses part of its cast and keeps the protagonists

The original title of Netflix It began airing in 2019 and launched its next two seasons between 2020 and 2021, the last one marking a turning point for production. Although it is confirmed that the stars mentioned above will return with Gillian Anderson, George Robinson, Alistair Petrie y Samantha Spiro; it was also announced that they would not return Simone Ashley (Olivia), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Patricia Allison (Hello) and Rakhee Thakrar (Professor Emily Sands).

Ashley’s case is not a surprise since she achieved notoriety with her role in the second season of Bridgerton. And a similar fate was expected for Emma Mackeywho was booked to act in the film of Barbie; y My friend Natwathe new actor who will give life to the protagonist of Doctor Who. Much to the relief of fans, they will be sticking with their regular roles.

The fourth season of Sex Education will arrive very soon Netflix.

KEEP READING:

Learning to live: The Australian series returns with a reboot and this is what the official trailer looks like

Passion of Hawks continues to stomp on Netflix with the second season

the squid game: the creator revealed details of the plot of the second season