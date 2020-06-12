Sex Education star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing?

Whereas this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing should be up within the air, the hearsay mill retains giving us tantalising solutions for celebrities being signed up by the present.

The most recent is an actual curveball.

In accordance to The Solar, bosses are eager to sign X Information and Sex Education megastar Gillian Anderson, in a transfer that might be a giant first for Strictly.

In accordance to the tabloid report, Gillian can be a “dream” casting for the present.

Strictly can be reportedly on the look-out for a same-sex partnership, after Dancing On Ice paved the way in which with H from Steps teaming up with Matt Evers earlier this yr.

This is only one of many Strictly Come Dancing 2020 rumours. Different celebrities thought to be dancing beneath the glitterballs this yr are Emily Atack, Alan Carr, Chris Evans, Katie McGlynn and Michelle Keegan, and Head Decide Shirley Ballas lately stated she’d like a royal contestant to participate.

Strictly Come Dancing is predicted to return to BBC One this autumn. To seek out out what else is on in the interim, try our TV Information.