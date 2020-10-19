Sex Offender, Police Stand-Off at Paramount Studios Los Angeles Lot

Police have taken into custody a sexual assault suspect who barricaded himself in a constructing on the Paramount Studios lot late on Sunday evening.

LAPD HQ tweeted that police have been first within the space of Plymouth and Melrose, close to the Paramount Footage lot, round 10 p.m. to arrest a sexual assault suspect, however once they tried to detain the person, he produced a knife and used a Tayser.

Additional makes an attempt to detain the suspect have been unsuccessful, and there was finally an “officer-involved taking pictures” at the Melrose gate to the studio lot.

“Officers tried to barter with the suspect to give up. Round 12:15 am officers entered the bldg and took the suspect into custody. The suspect was bleeding from wounds he sustained in the course of the incident and was transported to a neighborhood hospital. No officers have been injured,” LAPD HQ tweeted.

LAPD HQ tweeted earlier that there was “heavy police exercise” in Hollywood, and suggested native residents to remain indoors. Eyewitness accounts of the stand-off on social media depict helicopters flying overhead and a fleet of police vehicles stationed across the studio lot.

Paramount Studios is situated at the 5500 block of Melrose Avenue.