Sex racket, 4 women doing sex trade found in spas in Mumbai suburban slum

Thane: The sex racket has been busted once again in suburban Thane district adjoining Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. In it, four women have been found lynched in prostitution. According to the police, four women have been freed from the clutches of the body trade.

Let me tell you that on 13 October last month, the police busted a sex racket running in a spa in Meera Road area of ​​Thane district. Here, prostitution was being conducted from foreign women under the pretext of Malis. The evening was raided at Tanish Spa in Beverly Park and caught five women, including three Thai nationals.

