Sex racket busted under the cover of highway center, 7 arrests including 4 girls

Mathura: A sex racket running near Highway Plaza Shopping Center in Mathura, UP has been caught. In Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, police have uncovered a big case of body trade under the cover of a spa center near Highway Plaza Shopping Center. Three youths and four women have been arrested in this case.

SP City Udayraj Singh said, "To catch this sex racket, the Kotwali police conducted Reiki for more than a fortnight and on Monday, CO City Varun Kumar Singh conducted raids with heavy police force including the Kotwali in-charge."

SP City said that the operator of the center, Ashu, Mahavan resident youth Bharat Singh, and Kosikalan resident Omprakash and four girls have been arrested and sent to jail. SP City said that the spa operator had set up separate cabins, in which the young ladies used to meet their customers.

The police is also ascertaining whether the videos of these girls were not made or whether they were being used in this business by giving them some kind of pressure.