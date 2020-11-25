Sex Racket in Gujarat was exposed on the Porn Website, organ demonstration training

There are many types of sex rackets bursting in the country. In such a situation, a similar case has been seen in Gujarat. Here, a virtual sex racket was being run in the name of interior dining and people were given training to perform organs. The Gujarat Police has busted this gang running in the name of interior designing and architects. Here the business of Jismfaroshi was being run under the guise of interior designing. Also Read – Blackmailing Nurse for Sex: Doctor gets very expensive, punishment worse than death

According to a report by ANI, its master mind Nilesh Gupta has been arrested by the police but its partner Ami has just escaped. Please tell that the police had received a secret information that this business has been going on for the last year and a half. In it, the police found that girls from different states of the country were being given training in demonstrations through porn website (PORN website). Please tell that Nilesh Gupta used to do all this work with his Russian wife's account. At the same time, he used to do transactions in bitcoins.

DCP Sandeep Chaudhary said that 30 bitcoin wallets and about 9.45 bitcoins worth Rs 1.25 crore have been seized from them. Many laptops and other technical gadgets have also been discontinued. According to the police, many other people can join this racket, which the police are looking for.