Sex racket revealed, 7 men arrested with 8 women from flat in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A large sex racket has been revealed in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The sex racket activity has continued even in the midst of the epidemic crisis of Corona virus infection and this prostitution business was being conducted in a flat. Police busted a sex racket in Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district and arrested 15 people. Those arrested include 8 women and 7 men.

It is being told that this sex racket was operated by a woman and this body trade was going on for the last 4-5 years. It is also being said that girls were supplied from here to Delhi-NCR.

On Sunday, on the basis of intelligence information, the police raided a flat and arrested eight women and seven men. He said that these 15 people were arrested under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.