Sex racket running in Mumbai suburb, 5 women, including foreigner, found

Thane: The police busted an ongoing sex racket at a spa in Mira Road area of ​​Thane district, Mumbai's suburban area. Here, prostitution was being conducted from foreign women under the pretext of Malis. On Tuesday evening, raids took place at Tanish Spa in Beverly Park and found five women, including three Thai nationals. In this regard, the police has given this information on Wednesday.

MBVV Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police The police's PRO said that while acting on a tip-off, Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police raided the Tanish Spa in Beverly Park on Tuesday evening and three Thai Found five women including civilians.

Police said the women were rescued, while three accused, including two women, were arrested for running a prostitution racket at the spa.

Meera Road Police Station Senior Inspector Sandeep Kadam said that a case has been registered under IPC and related sections of the Prevention of Unscrupulous Trade Act.