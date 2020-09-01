Sex racket was going on at Spa in Delhi, customers found in objectionable condition with girls

new Delhi: In the country’s capital Delhi, due to the Corona virus, even during the lockdown, sex rackets are going on in many spas. The Delhi Women’s Commission has disclosed this. According to the guidelines issued by the central government due to the Corona epidemic, spas are not allowed to open, and not only were they open here, but the business of prostitution was also going on. Delhi Women’s Commission has busted the ongoing sex racket in Tilak Nagar. When the team entered the spa along with the police, the customer was found in an objectionable condition and a large quantity of used condoms was also recovered from the spa. Also Read – Union Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, can get leave from AIIMS soon

On the 181 helpline of the Delhi Women’s Commission, a person called and informed that many spas in Tilak Nagar area are running indiscriminately and doing jismaphori during lockdown. Immediately after this, the member of the commission, Kiran Negi, gave information to the President Swati Maliwal and a team was formed. Also Read – Seven Air India passengers found corona positive three days after reaching New Zealand from Delhi

The Delhi Women’s Commission team along with the police reached a spa named ‘Amazing Spa’. When the team entered the spa along with the police, the customer was found in an objectionable condition and a large quantity of used condoms was also recovered from the spa. When the woman sitting at the reception was asked to call the owner, the owner scared and closed her phone. Also Read – Corona cases increased in Delhi, more than 1,800 new cases were reported for the second consecutive day; 20 patients died

Breaking: The Delhi Women’s Commission busted the ongoing spa sex racket in Tilak Nagar. FIR registered in the case, police investigation continues. Commission will send notice to Delhi Police, how spa centers are running without their knowledge even during corona epidemic? pic.twitter.com/HcMnpZjG5K – Delhi Commission for Women – DCW (@DCWDelhi) September 1, 2020

The police took the 5 customers present in the spa to the police station and also recorded statements of all the girls working in the spa. The police have also seized CCTV footage from the spot and have registered an FIR. The remaining 3 spas that were given by the complainant ran away as soon as they got information about the ongoing action in the Amazing Spa.

Delhi Women’s Commission President Swati Maliwal said, “We have exposed the sex racket running in Delhi as a spa.” Sex rackets are being run all over Delhi in the name of spa. During the corona epidemic, the risk of spreading infection from the spa is very high, so the government has not given permission to open it either. These spas, while showing an eye to the administration, are carrying out illegal activities indiscriminately. We are issuing notice to the police and MCD in the case. How are such activities going on openly without their knowledge?

It is worth noting that according to the guidelines issued by the central government due to the corona epidemic, the opening of the spa is not allowed, and not only were they open here, but the business of prostitution was also going on.