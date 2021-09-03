Sex scandal in Icelandic football: the statement of the accused player after the resignation of several directors of the Federation

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson defended himself against the sexual assault accusations through a statement (Photo: REUTERS)

After the resignation of Gudni Bergsson, president of the Icelandic Football Federation (KSI), for a complaint of sexual assault against the international footballer Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, other managers decided to leave their position and the player has issued a statement in which he expresses his position as a defendant. “I am against all forms of violence”, sentenced the forward of 31 years.

After the departure of Bergsson, the entire Executive committee from KSI resigned for being accused of having covered the accusation of sexual assault that two women made against Sigthorsson for an episode that took place in a nightclub in Reykjavik on 2017. A young woman called Thórhildur Gyda Arnarsdóttir, from 25 years, affirmed to the public television RUV that he was the victim of violence and sexual harassment by the aforementioned footballer, who acknowledged the facts, apologized and offered him a sum of money.

Sigthorsson, who currently plays in the IFK Gothenburg from Sweden after passing through the Ajax or the Galatasaray, released a statement to express his truth in this case that shocks his entire country.

“In the last years of my life I have not gone in the direction I wanted. I suffered a serious injury and my career was in jeopardy. During this time, my inappropriate behavior became problematic. Arnarsdóttir He stepped forward and told his version of a incident between us at the B5 club in Reykjavik in the fall of 2017. The following spring, I met with Arnarsdóttir and her friend to hear her version of what happened. I did not recognize myself in the accusations of sexual harassment and I deny having resorted to any form of violence, I deny these accusations. Nevertheless, my behavior was not perfect, for which I have also apologized. I still regret my behavior during this time and can categorically state that I am opposed to any form of violence. To this day I continue to work to improve my behavior, ”he wrote.

The resignation of 16 members of the committee was communicated by the body that regulates football in Iceland: ”This result is in accordance with the calls of Icelandic Top Football (a group representing the interests of the clubs of the first two men’s and women’s divisions), to the wishes of the club representatives (…) and popular pressure.”

Is that the Icelandic Federation He was reproached for his passivity in the face of the seriousness of the events and for having tried to silence them, by denying that he knew what happened despite the fact that emails and testimonials that prove otherwise. A extraordinary session to choose a new president and other Executive committee.

For his part, IFK Gothenburg confirmed in a statement the involvement of his footballer, without citing him by name. The Swedish first division team takes the case “very seriously, even if it is legally closed ” and he was against what happened. “We want it to be clear that we reject their actions and any similar behavior”, they highlighted, without specifying whether Kolbeinn Sigthorsson you will receive some internal sanction.

